A Nigerian police officer has been captured on camera trying to fix the glove compartment of a Mercedes-Benz car

The armed police officer was said to have spoilt the vehicle's compartment after stopping the driver on the road

In a video that was shared on social media, the driver could be heard telling the officer that he must fix the compartment before leaving

A Nigerian policeman recently found himself in an awkward situation after spoiling the glove compartment of a Mercedes-Benz he stopped on the road.

In the video that was shared on Instagram by Nigerian artiste and social media influencer Tunde Ednut, the policeman could be seen trying to fix the compartment but all to no avail.

The policeman asked the vehicle owner if he should leave it but the latter said he must fix the compartment before leaving.

What transpired between the duo

The video didn't capture the event that led to the damage but according to Tunde Ednut, the policeman had earlier asked the driver for bribe.

He captioned the video:

"Police wey enter car beg for Egunje don spoil Benz Oo! Na that Egunje money wey him collect him go use repair this Benz glove compartment. Should the driver forgive him?"

Many share their opinions

@d_uniquehairs said:

"He must fix am."

@ibmackathy commented:

"Wetin him find go there."

@towanofficial wrote:

"Don't forgive him o. he dey ment."

@iamsexysteel commented:

"If na to quick slap person pikin that one no dey take time…..Oya do panel beater work now e be like say na puzzle."

Car wash guy drives client's Benz GLC, crashes it beyond repair

In other news, a Nigerian car wash guy has landed in trouble after driving his client's car to buy eba and ewedu and damaging the car.

In a video that was shared on TikTok by @drive234, the car wash guy could be seen prostrating and begging the owner of the car to forgive him.

The car was badly damaged and the young man was remorseful but the video wasn't long enough to see if he was forgiven or not.

