The Niger state chapter of the PDP has suspended a former governorship candidate, Umar Nasko

Nasko was accused of supporting the candidate of an opposition party, APGA, in the just concluded House of Reps bye-election in the state

The suspended chieftain was also accused of causing disaffection in the PDP and disrespecting the party's leader, Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu

Magama LGA, Niger state - Alhaji Umar Nasko, a former governorship candidate on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Niger state, has been suspended over alleged anti-party activities.

The Nation reported that Nasko was suspended from the party in the Magama local government area of the state.

The Niger state chapter of the PDP has suspended Umar Nasko, a former governorship candidate, for alleged anti-party activities. Photo credit: Official Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Nigeria

He was alleged to have sponsored the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the just concluded bye-election for the vacant Magama/Rijau Federal Constituency.

Nasko was alleged to have also campaigned and directed all his supporters to vote for the APGA candidate against the candidate of his party, PDP.

Legit.ng gathers that the suspension and allegations were contained in a letter dated Friday, July 23.

According to the letter, the suspension was part of the resolutions proposed and adopted during an emergency meeting of the party.

Nasko accused of destabilising Niger PDP

Nasko was accused of instigating members against themselves and causing trouble and disaffection which allegedly led other members of the party to decamp to other political parties.

Nasko was specifically accused of fighting with the council chairman till the latter was forced to decamp to the rival All Progressives Congress (APC).

He was also accused of instigating members against the PDP leader PDP in Niger state, Dr Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu.

