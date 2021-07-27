Media personality and actress, Idia Aisien, clocked a new age recently and she has taken to social media to reveal the biggest gift she received

The actress who had no idea what her siblings had planned for her actually went on a birthday trip to Maldives with her friends

Idia noted that she was initially not going to make a post about the autobiography Range Rover her siblings gifted her but she can't let anyone tell her story

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Popular Nigerian media personality and movie star, Idia Aisien, has joined the league of celebrities who have acquired luxurious rides this year.

The actress who clocked a new age recently took to social media to reveal that her siblings pulled a surprise on her and gifted her a 2021 autobiography Range Rover.

Idia came back from her birthday trip to meet the car of her dreams. Photo credit: @idia.aisien

Source: Instagram

Idia got her dream car

Idia's siblings made her wish come true with the car as she disclosed that she had told her brother in Dubai that she would love to get it but he laughed at her.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

While she was on her birthday trip to Maldives with her girlfriends, her siblings had bought the car as a surprise gift and she got back to Lagos to meet her dream ride.

The Edo beauty shared a video of the moment she saw the car and the conversation she had with one of her siblings after.

The actress thanked her siblings immensely for always lifting and supporting her. She also revealed that she would have kept the news a secret but she can not let people tell her story on her behalf.

Excerpt from the post read:

"I was in Dubai with my brother’s for new year’s when I saw a 2021 autobiography Range Rover mounted on display in the airport. I said out loud “God, this is my dream car!” But my brother responded “who’s gonna buy you that?”…Now, if you know me, I’m a BIG dreamer but also naturally content; plus my siblings have tried for me already…so I quickly respected myself."

Check out the post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Colleagues congratulate Idia

Congratulatory messages flooded the actress' comment section, read some of them below:

_timini:

"E choke o."

Kie_kie__:

"This is sooooooo beautiful!!!!! Congratulations Idia."

Powedeawujo:

"It’s suits you baby girl."

Theorangenerd:

"This is amazing!!!"

Dabotalawson:

"Congratulations babe!!!"

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Lilian Afegbai acquires 2020 Range Rover

Nollywood actress Lilian Afegbai joined the league of expensive car owners in the entertainment industry.

The actress acquired a 2020 Range Rover worth millions of naira. Although Lilian did not share the news on her social media page, her friend, Laura Ikeji took to her Instagram story channel to celebrate with her.

A video that showed Lilian in her beautiful black ride was shared by Ikeji who popped champagne on her behalf and hyped her all through.

Source: Legit.ng News