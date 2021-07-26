Nigerian singer Teni Apata recently took to her social media page to reminisce on a memory from the past

Teni was dressed in a lovely ankara print as she sat with a handsome young man called Wale Kwame

The singer then asked her friend why he didn't tell her that her face didn't look good as they sat together

Billionaire crooner Teni shared a throwback photo on social media and it got her friends, colleagues and fans laughing at her.

Singer Teni shares a throwback photo. Photo: @tenientertainer

Source: Instagram

Teni and her funny makeup

In the photo, Teni shared a lovely photo of herself dressed in an ankara print. She seemed to be on a date with a friend as a guy in a suit was spotted beside her.

Teni pointed at how she looked in the photo. She then prayed that God would judge the makeup artiste that painted her face. She then tagged her friend to ask why he didn't tell her that her makeup was bad.

Check the photo below:

Reactions

djlambo_:

"You’ve been through a lot."

bellokreb:

"Awwwwww it’s the make-up for me."

nqobiledanseur:

"Looooooool love how you always flip every situation into COMEDY!!!"

mr_realgram:

"No, I prefer Lucifer to judge am."

oladams07:

"you look like Auntie Ramota."

prosper_richee:

"You look like bob."

ttqg982:

"Dis life no balance shaa."

Fearful Teni

Legit.ng earlier reported that singer Teni cried out as a director suspended her in a car for a music video.

In a video, Teni who was visibly scared panicked when the men who were helping her get into the vehicle started talking about holding on to it.

In another clip, a bolder Teni was seen singing and addressing the people around her even though she was suspended mid-air. She also talked about jumping down from the car before suddenly begging to be dropped.

Different reactions followed Teni's hilarious display.

Source: Legit Nigeria