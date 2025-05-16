Soaring temperatures in Kano have driven up demand for deodorants, but many residents now struggle to afford them due to nearly triple price hikes

Faced with limited supply and high costs, some turn to alternatives like lemon and home remedies, while others forgo deodorants entirely

Traders blame foreign exchange issues and supply chain disruptions for the spike, saying both imported and locally made products are affected

Many residents in Kano have expressed concern over the skyrocketing cost of deodorants and other antiperspirants.

With temperatures regularly exceeding 40 degrees celsius, residents say it is difficult for many to maintain personal hygiene during this relentless heatwave.

As the demand for deodorants increases, limited supply and rising prices have also left many struggling to stay fresh, forcing some to turn to alternatives like lemon and homemade remedies to avoid body odor.

Deodorant prices skyrocket amid rise in demand

Findings by Legit.ng show that what was once a basic hygiene necessity has now become a luxury for many, as prices have nearly tripled in recent months.

While some are now resorting to traditional remedies, others simply endure the discomfort, fearing social stigma in public spaces.

Halima Musa, a 32-year-old postgraduate student of Bayero University Kano, shared her frustration.

“Before now, a roll-on deodorant cost around N500, but now it is about N1,900 and above. How can we afford this every month, alongside other skin and body care we use?”

“The price is now very expensive, and that is why I have also started using lemon, though it is not the same because it stings and doesn’t last long,” she added.

For a 24-year-old university student, Ahmed Bello, also says the situation is equally distressing.

“I go to lectures daily, and with this heat, sweating is unavoidable. Before I used to buy my deodorant easily, but now I have to ration it or risk smelling bad in public. It is very embarrassing and affects my confidence."

While some struggle to purchase despite the soaring price, Musa Dorayi however says it is not worth spending money on deodorant.

“People like to complain about everything. It is not a must that one must buy a deodorant, and no matter what you do, your body will still smell bad if you are the type who work under the scorching heat,”

“I dont think it is necessary and worth spending N2000 for a deodorant, when I can simply take a shower and go out,” he stated.

Traders blame supply chain and economic woes

Some cosmetic sellers at the Kano’s popular sabon Gari market, say the price hike is beyond their control.

Alhaji Ibrahim Sani, a wholesaler with over 10 years in the business, explained.

“The cost of importing these products has increased now due to forex issues. Even our local production is affected because some ingredients are imported.”

“We are selling at higher prices because we are also buying at higher prices,” he added.

Another online retailer, Fatima Aliyu, say customers complain every day about the price.

“What can we do? Everyday I post it online many of my customers complain that the prices are high, and but everyone should know that the economic situation has already affected everything.

“Some brands are even out of stock because suppliers cannot meet the demand. Although people are buying cheaper alternatives, but those don’t work as well,” she explained.

