Scorching Heat: Residents Struggle as Deodorant Prices Soar
- Soaring temperatures in Kano have driven up demand for deodorants, but many residents now struggle to afford them due to nearly triple price hikes
- Faced with limited supply and high costs, some turn to alternatives like lemon and home remedies, while others forgo deodorants entirely
- Traders blame foreign exchange issues and supply chain disruptions for the spike, saying both imported and locally made products are affected
CHECK OUT: Earning Potential from Day One. Discover Multiple Revenue Streams That Can Help You Earn $800+ Monthly (At the Start!), Even with a Small Audience
Many residents in Kano have expressed concern over the skyrocketing cost of deodorants and other antiperspirants.
With temperatures regularly exceeding 40 degrees celsius, residents say it is difficult for many to maintain personal hygiene during this relentless heatwave.
As the demand for deodorants increases, limited supply and rising prices have also left many struggling to stay fresh, forcing some to turn to alternatives like lemon and homemade remedies to avoid body odor.
Deodorant prices skyrocket amid rise in demand
Findings by Legit.ng show that what was once a basic hygiene necessity has now become a luxury for many, as prices have nearly tripled in recent months.
While some are now resorting to traditional remedies, others simply endure the discomfort, fearing social stigma in public spaces.
Halima Musa, a 32-year-old postgraduate student of Bayero University Kano, shared her frustration.
“Before now, a roll-on deodorant cost around N500, but now it is about N1,900 and above. How can we afford this every month, alongside other skin and body care we use?”
“The price is now very expensive, and that is why I have also started using lemon, though it is not the same because it stings and doesn’t last long,” she added.
For a 24-year-old university student, Ahmed Bello, also says the situation is equally distressing.
“I go to lectures daily, and with this heat, sweating is unavoidable. Before I used to buy my deodorant easily, but now I have to ration it or risk smelling bad in public. It is very embarrassing and affects my confidence."
While some struggle to purchase despite the soaring price, Musa Dorayi however says it is not worth spending money on deodorant.
“People like to complain about everything. It is not a must that one must buy a deodorant, and no matter what you do, your body will still smell bad if you are the type who work under the scorching heat,”
“I dont think it is necessary and worth spending N2000 for a deodorant, when I can simply take a shower and go out,” he stated.
Traders blame supply chain and economic woes
Some cosmetic sellers at the Kano’s popular sabon Gari market, say the price hike is beyond their control.
Alhaji Ibrahim Sani, a wholesaler with over 10 years in the business, explained.
“The cost of importing these products has increased now due to forex issues. Even our local production is affected because some ingredients are imported.”
“We are selling at higher prices because we are also buying at higher prices,” he added.
Another online retailer, Fatima Aliyu, say customers complain every day about the price.
“What can we do? Everyday I post it online many of my customers complain that the prices are high, and but everyone should know that the economic situation has already affected everything.
“Some brands are even out of stock because suppliers cannot meet the demand. Although people are buying cheaper alternatives, but those don’t work as well,” she explained.
Hisbah bans sports betting in Kano
Legit.ng earlier reported that in a decisive move to combat immorality, the Kano State Hisbah Board had announced a ban on all forms of sports betting within the state.
This was disclosed by the deputy commander-general of the board, Dr. Mujaheed Aminuddeen, during a press briefing on the Hisbah’s renewed efforts to uphold social order.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Ibrahim Sofiyullaha (Editorial Assistant) Ibrahim Sofiyullaha is a graduate of First Technical University, Ibadan. He was the founder and pioneer Editor-in-Chief of a fast-rising campus journalism outfit at his university. Ibrahim is a coauthor of the book Julie, or Sylvia, written in collaboration with two prominent Western authors. He was ranked as the 9th best young writer in Africa by the International Sports Press Association. Ibrahim has contributed insightful articles for major platforms, including Sportskeeda in the UK and Motherly in the United States. Email: ibrahim.sofiyullaha@corp.legit.ng
Usman Bello Balarabe (Kano Correspondent) Kano's regional correspondent, Usman Bello Balarabe is a journalist, media strategist, and university lecturer in the state. He worked as an investigative journalist with Daily Trust Newspaper Nigeria. His career is passionately geared towards stimulating social justice, exposing corruption, ensuring good governance and accountability. In his over 7 years of journalism practice, he has authored investigations and numerous special and beat reports at the intersection of environment, health, education, agriculture, public spending, security, and politics.