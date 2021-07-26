A photo has emerged on social media in which some little kids were dressed as doctors and attending to a "patient"

A funny narration was attached to the adorable photo which was shared by one Akerele Oluwasogo

Many of the people who flooded the comment section of the post to react loved the image and the funny narration

Pay Attention: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

An adorable photo of some kids dressed as doctors and examining a "patient" has got people talking on social media.

Sharing the photo on his LinkedIn page, a Nigerian man identified as Akerele Oluwasogo added a funny narration to the video.

The kid doctors got many talking on social media. Photo credit: Akerele Oluwasogo/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

Oluwasogo said one of the girls in the photo is the resident doctor who couldn't handle the case at hand and had to call a consultant to attend to the "patient".

In his words:

"This picture speak alot! The girl with hands on her waist is the resident doctor. It's beyond her so she called the consultant who is now attending to the patient.

According to Oluwasogo, one of the kids is the fine girl doctor while the others are student doctors.

"You see the one in the middle with red stethoscope, she is the fine girl doctor. The rest of them are student doctors.

"You see the boy at the extreme peeping? His parents forced this on him, he want to become a Data Analyst like Mr Excel."

Many react to the adorable photo

Favour Chimazuru Nwabueze said:

"I love this... I can totally relate, the cute girl standing behind the 'resident doctor' looks exactly like me in my scrubs (see @my dp) the new intern at the hospital just stepping out from the OR and wondering what is going on here... madam abeg no die ooo."

Chidi Okeke commented:

"The doctor standing close to the patient's head is the doctor who likes to drink beer. By their pose, you shall know them."

Joseph Owoseni wrote:

"Great Analysis."

'Lara Yeku said:

"Lol!!! Loved the children picture and narrations."

Nigerian man shows up in his kids' school dressed in engineering outfit

Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man showed up at his kids' school function dressed in his engineering outfit.

Adewale Adeniyi, an engineer by profession, represented well at his female kids school's Career Day.

According to Adewale on LinkedIn, his kids were thrilled to see their dad show up that way.

In the image he shared, a PPE-wearing Adewale was flanked by his daughters who wore doctor and nurse outfits representing the medical profession.

Source: Legit