Shehu Shagari Way, Abuja - The tension surrounding the resumed trial of Nnamdi Kanu, the embattled leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) is high among a lot of Nigerians who are conversant with the saga.

With top-notch surveillance from operatives of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) and the Department of State Service (DSS), no avenue is left for any sort of chaos and mayhem.

Moreover, the Federal High Court in Abuja which is to handle the trial has released the names of local media houses permitted to cover the hearing during the proceedings.

There is tight security around the premises

Not all media houses were allowed to bring cameramen into the court

The list of media outfits and their staff allowed in court during the trial are given below:

1. Kayode Lawal - Herald (NAJUC chairman)

2. Vera Chiwuba - NTA

3. Taiye Agbaje - News Agency of Nigeria

4. Ella Daniels - Channels TV

5. Wumi Obabori - AIT

6. Eric Ikhilae - The Nation

7. Ameh Ejekwonyilo - Premium Times

8. Alex Enumah - ThisDay

9. Paschal Njoku - Daily Independent

10. Tina Iria - TVC

Media houses like NTA, Channels TV, TVC, and AIT are allowed to bring one cameraman each into the court chamber.

IPOB members storm court for Nnamdi Kanu’s trial, police react

Meanwhile, IPOB members were chased from the premises of the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday by police officers.

The IPOB members stormed the court in order to monitor the proceedings of Nnamdi Kanu's trial which resumed on Monday morning.

Security agents were left with no other option than to send the loyalists of the proscribed southeast group when they started increasing in number in front of the court.

Earlier, security operatives had been deployed to the premises of the Federal High Court in Abuja ahead of the arraignment of Kanu on Monday.

The court’s management said it was working closely with relevant security agencies to avert likely security breaches during the trial. The possible large turnout of IPOB followers and other spectators has prompted officials of DSS and police operatives to man strategic locations in and around the court’s premises.

