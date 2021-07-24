Accountability and transparency are the bedrock of every administration and leaders are expected to be accountable to those they lead

Owerri - Governor Hope Uzodimma has assured Imolites that his administration would continue to stand out and be at the forefront of upholding the principles of accountability and transparency in Imo state.

The governor gave the assurance at the Imo stakeholders meeting held on Saturday, July 24 in Owerri, the state capital.

Governor Hope Uzodimma has pledged to work for the greater good of Imolites. Photo credit: Hope Uzodimma

A statement sent to Legit.ng by the Imo state government noted that Governor Uzodimma during the meeting, recounted the achievements of his administration and made remarks on some areas that previous administrations in the state had left to rot and ruin but he has resuscitated.

Declaring Imo state safe and secure, Governor Uzodimma said his administration has changed the ugly narratives held about the state's roads, infrastructures, civil service, health, education, industrialization, empowerment, etc.

Writing on the meeting on his Facebook page, Governor Uzodinma wrote:

“Today, I had an interactive session with stakeholders of Imo state across party lines; religious differences, political ideologies, and varied socio-cultural backgrounds with the purpose of accounting for my stewardship within the period under review to the good people of Imo state.

“In my presentation to the Imo stakeholders, I announced the departure of the state from over-dependence on federation allocation with an improved Internally Generated Revenue of over N1b per month.

“These could not have been actualized without an impact from the revamping of our state institutions vis-a-vis ADAPALM which now produces over 100,000 metric tons of pure red oil.

“With an improved state-of-the-art data centre, my administration is poised to transform the state from analog process of administration to a digitalized and modern system of administration.

“This is in conformity with our agenda of transforming the state into an economically viable state and there is no relenting on this.”

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday, July 14, received Governor Uzodimma at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

This was disclosed in a Facebook post by Buhari Sallau, a personal assistant on broadcast media to the president.

The Nigerian leader held the meeting with Uzodimma in the company of the president's chief of staff Ibrahim Gambari.

Meanwhile, the people of Imo have been appreciated by Governor Uzodimma for their understanding as peace gradually sets in.

The governor also extended his appreciation to the people who did not stop praying for the state over the insecurity situation.

According to Uzodimma, his administration will not disappoint all the people who believe in him.

