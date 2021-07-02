Samson Ayokunle, president of Christians Association of Nigeria has described Uzodimma as a miracle governor

According to him, the governor's emergence was facilitated by God and not by anybody in the world

Meanwhile, the cleric urged the Imo state governor to always seek the face of God in whatever he does

President of Christians Association of Nigeria (CAN) His Eminence, Samson Ayokunle Friday described the emergence of Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma as an act of God.

Addressing thousands of Christians at a prayer rally organised by the CAN Imo state chapter at the Hero’s Square, Owerri, the CAN president said that the emergence of Uzodimma as governor of the state was as a result of God’s decision.

Governor Hope Uzodimma has been described as a miracle governor. Photo: Hope Uzodimma

He advised the governor to always seek the voice of God before taking any action.

“Let me tell you this, before you take any step or action, hear the voice of God, and you don’t reject the voice of God. I say this because, you are a miracle governor. You’re coming as governor, was as a result of God’s decision. So, you are a miracle governor. That is why any step taken against you will be subdued because your coming as governor can only be possible by God.”

He admonished: “For you to continue to stand, you have to stand strong. Calling on God always is a pathway to victory. Everybody must eschew violence. Everybody in Imo State should join hands together to say no to violence.”

While thanking the CAN president and other eminent men of God who graced the event with a theme “Imo prays in a time such as this”, Governor Uzodimma assured all that his administration would stop at nothing to restore the lost glories in the state.

We'll continue to enforce peace in Imo state, says Hope Uzodimma

Uzodimma has made some donations to the family members of the officers and men of the Nigerian Army 34 Artillery Brigade and their counterparts in the Nigerian Air Force 211 Response Group who lost their lives in defence of the state recently.

A statement sent to Legit.ng by the Imo government, noted that Governor Uzodimma gave assurances that his administration is on the track for a long-lasting solution for peace and security in the state and will not be deterred by some setbacks encountered.

He maintained that Imo state despite recent security skirmishes will continue to be a good and worthy host of the country's military. The highlight of the event was the presentation of cheques to the next of kin of men and officers of the Nigerian Army and Air Force, who paid the ultimate price for the security of lives and properties in Imo state.

Insurance policy for security operatives

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Governor Uzodinma recently unravelled plans of establishing an insurance policy that will help boost the morale of security operatives serving in Imo state.

The governor disclosed this when he paid a condolence visit to the Imo state police command on Tuesday, June 15.

He also expressed sadness over the murder of security operatives on duty by unknown gunmen in the state.

Recall that Governor Uzodimma had earlier charged the security operatives in Imo to stop allowing themselves to be killed in cold blood by bandits attacking police facilities in the state.

Source: Legit