Maria, one of the housemates in BBNaija house for the sixth season said she is a realtor and sells house in Dubai.

Her full name is Maria Chike Agueze. She is a 29-year-old who said she enjoys cooking, acting, and dancing among other activities.

She also revealed that she has been to all the continents except Antarctica. Maria said that she hates been taking for granted. She stated:

"I can get extreme when disrespected to the fullest".

See her photo below:

More details shortly...

Source: Legit