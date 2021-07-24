The Accident Investigation Bureau has disclosed why it decided not to investigate the circumstances surrounding a burst tyre at the Ilorin Airport

A spokesperson for the bureau discredited reports suggesting that a serious accident occurred at the airport

The Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria is yet to release any official statement concerning the incident

Ilorin, Kwara state - Reports claiming that an aircraft in the fleet of one of the major airlines in the country crash-landed on the runway of the Ilorin International Airport have been dismissed by the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB).

Punch reported that that plane’s tyres blew off after landing at the Ilorin Airport in Kwara state on Friday, July 23.

The newspaper stated that the incident happened when the aircraft was taxiing to the parking bay at the airport.

However, a spokesperson for the airline, Stanley Olise, told the newspaper that the tyre has been fixed and the aircraft has been moved from the runway.

Also confirming the incident, the Accident Investigation Bureau, the investigating body in charge of all aviation-related accidents and incidents in Nigeria, said there was no plane crash.

AIB confirms burst tyre on landing

A spokesperson for the AIB, Tunji Oketumbi, explained that the aeroplane had a burst tyre on landing.

He said:

‘’Yes. It happened yesterday. AIB Safety investigators did an evaluation of the occurrence and decided not to investigate. The aeroplane has been released to the operator.

The delay in opening the airport is down to the recovery of the aeroplane from the runway by FAAN (Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria) and Airpeace.''

