The ongoing local government election in Ogun commenced as early as 8.00 a.m across the state

Among those who came out to cast their ballot for their preferred candidates was the state governor, Dapo Abiodun

Officials of the Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission are on ground in most of the polling centre

Local government elections are underway in Ogun and Lagos states and people are already beginning to cast their votes for the preferred candidates.

Just like his colleague in Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Ogun governor, Dapo Abiodun, has cast his ballot.

He voted at the Ita Osanyin Polling Unit, Iperu in Ikenne local government area of the state.

The governor had a black face mask on as part of the COVID-19 protocols. He also had a black hat on.

Lagos governor casts vote

Among those who have cast their votes in the ongoing local government elections in Lagos state are Governor Sanwo-Olu and his wife, Ibijoke.

They both cast their vote at Unit 019, ward 09, Femi Okunnu/Lateef Jakande Avenue, Ikoyi-2.

Sanwo-Olu and his wife reportedly arrived at about 11:00 am and voted at 11:05 am after they were accredited by the presiding officer of LASIEC, for the unit, Bamigbade Rasak Temitope.

