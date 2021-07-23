The Ogun state government is doing all it can to make sure the July 24 local government elections are peaceful

This is part of the reason the state on Thursday, July 22, announced its decision to restrict movement during the period of voting

Abdulwaheed Odusile, the state commissioner for information and strategy, said the restriction will last for nine hours

Ogun - Ahead of the local government elections on Saturday, July 24, the Ogun state government has imposed a restriction of vehicular movement to allow smooth and peaceful conduct of the exercise.

According to a statement from the commissioner for information and strategy, Abdulwaheed Odusile, the restriction will last for nine hours (between 7am and 4pm), Premium Times reports.

The state government said only voters are allowed to move to their wards (Photo: Governor Dapo Abiodun)

Odusile noted that the decision came from the Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission (OGSIEC) which is charged with the task of conducting the councilorship and chairmanship elections in all the 236 wards across the 20 local government areas in the state.

The commissioner added that only voters will be free to move to their polling centres within their neighborhood for the voting process.

He urged the electorate to be peaceful and avoid any act that could “tarnish the hard-earned reputation” of Ogun which has been regarded as one of Nigeria's peaceful states.

Lagos govt Announces restriction for council poll

Meanwhile, the Lagos state government had announced a restriction of movement from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm on Saturday, July 24, for the local government elections.

The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) would conduct elections in the 20 LGAs and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in Lagos.

Legit.ng reported that a statement by the commissioner for information and strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, explained that the restriction would enable the conduct of hitch-free elections.

He said:

“The restriction is to enable the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) to conduct hitch-free elections into positions of chairmen and councillors in all the 57 local governments and local council development areas."

Source: Legit