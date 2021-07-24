It appears a lot of people are not interested in the local government elections holding in Lagos as most polling units are still empty

INEC officials have already arrived at some polling booths to commence the exercise but voters are nowhere to be found

Following the restriction of movements, most of the roads were practically empty with only a few vehicles on essential services moving around

Lagos state - The good people of Lagos will be heading to the polls on Saturday, July 24, to decide the next chairmen and councillors for the 20 local government areas and 37 local council development areas in the state.

Nigerian Tribune reports that most of the polling booths visited at about 9:30 am did not have voters present while officials of Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) were yet to arrive.

Voting is about to commence at some polling unit. Photo credit: @followlasiec

Source: Facebook

Officials of LASIEC were spotted arriving at 9:30 am at Sunday Adugun in Alausa area of Ikeja while few voters were seen seated as they waited for the commencement of the voting process. This polling booth is where Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), usually casts his vote.

Not far from this polling unit, precisely at the entrance of Shoprite, Ikeja, an electoral official was already seated with all the voting materials. However, no voter was in sight.

Roads deserted as residents comply with movement restriction

Ahead of the council elections, the Lagos state government had announced that movement will be restricted from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm.

Following the announcement, almost all the ever-busy roads in the southwest state were deserted as motorists complied with the directive.

Most of the polling booths were also deserted with no voters around, according to Vanguard’s correspondents.

The election must go on

No fewer than 11 political parties had gone to court in a bid to stop the elections from holding but they hit a brick wall.

A Federal High Court in Ikoyi on Friday, July 23, denied their request.

How many political parties are taking part in the election?

No fewer than 15 political parties will be battling it out in the election in Lagos.

According to LASIEC chairman, Ayotunde Philips, following approval and screening by political parties, the final list of candidates for the election is out.

The chairman also noted that COVID-19 protocols will be strictly adhered to.

Source: Legit Nigeria