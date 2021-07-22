The Lagos government has issued a crucial statement to the residents of the state ahead of Saturday, July 24, poll

The Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) had fixed July 24, for the conduct of local government and LCDA elections

Gbenga Omotoso, the state commissioner for information and strategy, said there would be movement restrictions for seven hours

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Alausa, Ikeja - The Lagos state government has announced a restriction of movement from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm on Saturday, July 24, for the local government elections.

The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) would conduct elections in the 20 LGAs and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in Lagos.

The Lagos state government has announced restrictions for council poll. Credit: Legit.ng.

Source: Original

Legit.ng reports that a statement by the commissioner for information and strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, explained that the restriction would enable the conduct of hitch-free elections.

He said:

“The restriction is to enable the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) to conduct hitch-free elections into positions of chairmen and councillors in all the 57 local governments and local council development areas.

“The restriction will facilitate the ease of movement of the electorate, election materials and LASIEC officials for the sanctity of the election, effective monitoring and enhanced security.

“All eligible voters are urged to participate in the elections, which require the cooperation of all residents.”

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

PDP unveils standard-bearers for chairmanship elections

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the APC released names of its candidates for the July 24 local government election in Lagos state, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) also unveiled its flagbearers.

It was reported that the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) had rolled out the timetable and guidelines to conduct elections into the 20 local governments and the 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) of the state.

The state party chairman, Adedeji Doherty, disclosed this in a statement he issued on Tuesday, June 8, in Lagos.

Source: Legit