- Comic stars Mr Macaroni and Broda Shaggi have dropped the teasers for their latest production and fans are super excited

- The two switched roles and decided to dress as their individual characters in hilarious pictures posted on social media

- Fans, colleagues flooded the comment section with mixed reactions and some people asked about what they got up to

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Much-loved comedians Mr Macaroni and Broda Shaggi recently took to their social media pages with photo teasers for their latest comedy project.

Interestingly, fans got a pleasant surprise from the two as they decided to switch things up and take on each other’s popular character.

Skitmakers Mr Macaroni and Brodda Shaggi switch their popular characters. Photo: @mrmacaroni1/@bordashaggi

Source: Instagram

A shirtless Mr Macaroni rocked a red cap and shorts just like Broda Shaggi appears in most of his funny videos.

Broda Shaggi, on the other hand, showed up rocking a wine coloured agbada, cap and dark shades just like Mr Macaroni appears in his comedy skits.

The two also made sure to recreate famous poses of their characters. Giving fans a hint of what played out in the unreleased skit, Mr Macaroni wrote:

"Omo, there will be serious wahala today ooo!!! This Omaale @brodashaggi knack me Jazz ni sha!!!"

Check out the pictures below:

Pay Attention: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Fans react to Broda Shaggi, Mr Macaroni photos

The hilarious character switch between the two stirred mixed reactions from their fans and followers on social media.

Read some comments sighted below:

iamnaniboi said:

"How these guys help each other attain greatness is d reason they keep going higher. Macaroni don pass spaghetti abeg. More blessings man..."

oluwadolarz said:

"Mr shaggi and brother macaroni."

noble_igwe said:

"I respect the effort you put into your craft."

gedoni said:

"This one na “freaky Friday” swap."

zicsaloma said:

"What is happening here."

damolaolatunji said:

"OK now... Finally finally... Wó tí pááro ẹyin méjèèje... Dey don change am for una."

Speed Darlington takes a swipe at male comedians

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that singer Speed Darlington in an Instagram post called out male comedians who are fond of wearing female dresses just for the sake of comedy.

The controversial music star shared a picture of funny skit maker, Zic Saloma, who appeared just like a curvy lady.

Speed went on to note that he was once offered N100k to put on a wedding dress but he rejected the offer.

Source: Legit