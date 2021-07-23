A Nigerian man in the United States has given a piece of advice to Africans who want to relocate to a North American country

Timo Sterling said anyone coming to the US should never try dating those living in Bronx, adding that the people in that area of the New York City are gangsters and ex-convicts

The young man who is based in Brooklyn said Nigerian immigrants shouldn't even think of living in Bronx

Timo Sterling, a Nigerian man based in the United States, has advised Africans against dating anyone in Bronx, a borough of New York City.

Speaking with Legit TV, Sterling said those living in that area are gangsters and ex-convicts, adding that there are no responsible people there.

Timo Sterling, who is based in Brooklyn, says people should not date anyone from Bronx.

Thug life in Bronx

Sterling said those living in Bronx are into thug life and anyone who doesn't have such lifestyle is loathed in that area.

According to him, dating anyone from Bronx is like inviting trouble to one's life. The young man advised anyone who wants to move to the United States to also stay away from that particular neighbourhood.

In his words:

"If you are from Africa and you are coming down to New York and you want to date somebody in New York, don't ever try Bronx. Don't even relocate to Bronx. They don't care about life."

Know the person you are coming to New York to meet

Sterling advised people to be careful before getting into relationships with people in New York. He said some of the men have incurred debts and won't tell their partners.

According to Sterling, an African woman who joins her partner in New York will be the one to feed him with her hard earned money because the latter is paying off debts.

