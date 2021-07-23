Nollywood star, Tonto Dikeh, has taken to social media to share photos, announcing her return to film acting

The mother of one is currently on a movie set directed by famed producer, Tchidi Chikere and her co-stars include Angela Okorie

Following her announcement, several internet users including her Nollywood colleagues have taken to her comment section to express their excitement

Tonto has returned to Nollywood

After a 3-year hiatus, Tonto Dikeh is back in film acting and her fans - including some colleagues - couldn't be any happier.

The actress shared the photos online. Photo credit: @tontolet

Source: Instagram

In a recent Instagram page, the mother of one shared photos from the movie set of a Tchidi Chikere-directed film, Beggar's Children.

Staring alongside singer/actress, Angela Okorie, Tonto is seen dressed as a pauper with two children, begging by the roadside alongside other women.

The Nollywood star whose last known film was the Pasco Amanfo-directed film, Celebrity Marriage, has been into humanitarian services in the last couple of years.

This film will no doubt be anticipated by many as it would be her first since 2017.

Tonto also shared a video clip from the movie set.

Check it out below:

Fans excited over Tonto Dikeh's return to Nollywood

Her post which has since gone viral has left social media users excited over her return to their screens.

Check out some comments below:

adaameh:

"Doing your first love ❤️❤️❤️"

effixzzyboss:

"Back to work"

estherene:

"It’s good to have you back on our screen Teemy super star."

lindaluperclothing:

"Nice to see you on the screen again. I can’t wait to watch."

jessycawoods:

"Can’t wait."

princessa_anne:

"She's back"

henrysklue:

"THE KING IS BACK"

i_am_beebeez:

"Ohhhhhh my T is back oooooooooo can't wait for this "

efuetlanchatracy:

"Omgggggg I am so happy that you back to acting"

Tonto addresses relationship advisers

Tonto Dikeh is in love and happy with her new man and politician, Kpokpogri, and she isn't afraid to show it.

However, it appears there are people who have opinions about how the actress should be in her new relationship but King Tonto is not here for any of it.

She recently took to her Instagram Story to address such people, whom she claimed have turned to motivational speakers in her DM.

Source: Legit