Former Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has taken to social media to respond to people who are giving her advice in the DM

The film star turned philanthropist stated that these same people have the audacity to give advice but were absent during her pain

Recall the actress who went through a messy divorce with Olakunle Churchill, recently went public about her romance with new beau, Kpokpogri

Tonto Dikeh is in love and happy with her new man and politician, Kpokpogri, and she isn't afraid to show it.

However, it appears there are people who have opinions about how the actress should be in her new relationship but King Tonto is not here for any of it.

She recently took to her Instagram Story to address such people, whom she claimed have turned to motivational speakers in her DM.

According to her, they were silent during her pain but now have the audacity to give her relationship advice.

In her words:

"Dear advisers pls kindly get out of my DM so I can see my business DMs to respond to!! How you all gonna turn motivational speakers now but were absent during the pain. It's the audacity for me."

See post below:

The Nollywood star had some words for people giving her advice. Photo credit: @tontolet

Source: Instagram

Reactions

See how fans reacted to her post:

call_me_bernard:

"Most NIGERIAN Social Media users can put you into depression with their loop-sided and baseless comments and opinions."

uckay11:

"Make I no lie oo, This Tonto new catch make sense . Fresh dude with class"

monalisa_joseph:

"I'm so happy for her❤️❤️"

frauraechie:

"See how my mouth is paining me cuz my smile don from my chin reach my ears…See sweet video nah "

sisi_damdam:

"Have fun Mama. May you remain happy like this forever. Amen.❤️❤️"

New man, happy life

Tonto Dikeh is still basking in the joy of her son King's school graduation. The mother of one is more excited because she had a man who stood beside her.

The film star took to her Instagram page to share official photos from her son's school graduation party. According to the actress, she's been attending her son's school event without a man and it was becoming a norm for her.

Tonto then prayed for her man Kpokpogri, noting that she was quite emotional when he walked with her to change the narrative.

Source: Legit