Despite the challenges Nigerians face daily, there are many people who still would not take what is not theirs to enrich themselves.

While it is true that an honest act pays, doing it takes discipline and a firm stance against living off other people's sweat.

In this report, Legit.ng will be looking at four Nigerians who stunned many after they returned money sent to their accounts by error.

1. Julius Eze

On Monday, July 12, Julius went straight to the bank and returned the N2.5m he had mistakenly received into his account.

The young Nigerian man revealed that before he approached the bank to initiate the transfer, he had investigated to know the money's owner.

2. Sola Ismail

The case of Sola is an interesting one. She ordered a product from a Chinese company for N41,000 and soon found out they do not have it.

Demanding a refund, the company said they would only pay N38,000. After she hesitantly agreed, they mistakenly transferred N38m. The woman returned the overpayment.

3. Josephine Nchetaka Chukujama Eze

A woman in Enugu state gave back the sum of NN13,946,400 that was sent to her account while she was in a salon making her hair.

Her husband, Chukujama, praised his wife for the honest act as he said many people would have spent the money.

4. Sunny Anderson Osiebe

Sunny narrated how an Abuja-based company credited his account with the sum of N98m. The man said God's grace made him return the money.

Good deed pays off

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the kind act of a 200 level student, Philip Okafor, at the University of Benin (UNIBEN), paved a way for him. In a Facebook post by Chigozirim Silas, he revealed that the student found a missing wallet.

Despite the fact that the purse contained a huge amount of money, he made sure he searched for the owner until he found him in another department of the school.

Okafor's good deed got to the attention of his dean, N. E. J. Orhue, who thanked him for setting a good example that others could follow. The administrator also gave the student unrestricted access to his office.

