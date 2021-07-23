Persons loyal to Sunday Igboho have been told that their leader has a high chance of getting a favourable verdict in Cotonou

This message of hope and certainty was sent on Thursday, July 22, by the activist's media aide, Olayomi Koiki

Koiki said things will turn out well for the secessionist because his lawyers are hardworking and that the nation is law-abiding

Cotonou, Benin Republic - There are hopes that Sunday Igboho will be favoured by the verdict of the Cour De’appal in Cotonou where he is being arraigned, Guardian reports.

The optimism was expressed by Olayomi Koiki, a media aide to the Yoruba Nation activist, who spoke on the hearing on Thursday, July 22, after it was adjourned, The Cable added.

Koiki said Igboho's lawyers are working hard to make sure he gets victory in court (Photo: Sunday Igboho)

Source: Instagram

1. Benin Republic obeys rule of law

Koiki noted that he is certain of his principal's eventual victory because the neighbouring African country obeys the rule of law and follows due process in judicial issues.

2. A powerful legal team

Moreover, the media aide noted that the secessionist's lawyers are working very hard to secure his freedom.

He stated:

“The Benin Republic respects its laws and we have to appreciate that instead of listening to distractions. We all know that Igboho is not a criminal or terrorist.

“Let us, therefore, allow the lawyers to do their work. We all want to know the outcome of the case but let us be patient for now. Maybe, there will be more updates today or tomorrow. Whatever happens, will be in our favour.”

Igboho remains in custody as Beninese court adjourns extradition hearing

Earlier, the court had ordered the remand of Igboho. The Beninese court on Thursday, July 22, ruled that Igboho should be returned to the custody of Brigade Criminelle in Cotonou, Benin Republic.

It was gathered that the court hearing over the extradition of the self-acclaimed activist has been adjourned to Friday, July 23.

The Yoruba Nation agitator is currently being tried for immigration-related offences after obtaining a Beninise passport without being a citizen.

