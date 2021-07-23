A lawyer to Sunday Igboho who lives in Cotonou, Ibrahim David Salami, has denied the reports that the Yoruba activist forged Benin Republic passport

The media had on Thursday, July 22, reported that the Yoruba Nation agitator was arrested with a fake passport

Salami, however, stated that Igboho was arrested with only the German and Nigerian passport contrary to the report

Cotonou, Benin Republic - Amid speculations that the Yoruba activist, Sunday Igboho was not caught with the forged passport of Benin Republic, his lawyer in the French country, Ibrahim David Salami has finally reacted.

The News reports that Salami said Igboho was arrested with only the German and Nigerian passport, contrary to reports that he was caught with a forged passport of Benin Republic with which he wanted to travel out of the country.

Sunday Igboho’s lawyer denies the alleged fake passport used by his client. Credit: Sunday Igboho.

Legi.ng gathered that Salami spoke after the activist appeared in court on Thursday, July 22.

According to the report, the prosecutors would make a decision on the international arrest warrant issued against Igboho by the Nigerian government ahead of his reappearance in court on Monday, July 26.

The court would also examine the international arrest warrant and if the warrant was found to be alright, the court can order the extradition of Igboho to Nigeria.

Yoruba activist Sunday Igboho appears in Beninise Court

However, Nigerian Tribune reports that Igboho was arrested on the night of Monday, July 19, at the Cadjèhoun Airport, Cotonou with a “fake” Beninoise passport while trying to flee to Germany.

The report said that the Nigerian government, through its ambassador to Benin Republic, Tukur Buratai, had mounted pressure on the Beninise government to extradite Igboho to Nigeria.

Igboho's aide reveals why Yoruba activist will be Victorious at Beninoise Court

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that there were hopes that Sunday Igboho would be favoured by the verdict of the Cour De’appal in Cotonou where he is being arraigned.

The optimism was expressed by Olayomi Koiki, a media aide to the Yoruba Nation activist, who spoke on the hearing on Thursday, July 22, after it was adjourned.

Koiki noted that he is certain of his principal's eventual victory because the neighbouring African country obeys the rule of law and follows due process in judicial issues.

