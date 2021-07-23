Singer Tiwa Savage was recently spotted laughing in a video showing her son Jamil and Imade Adeleke

The best friends who wore matching colours of outfits stood before the All Over crooner to take a photo

The celebrity kids didn't look too pleased with each other as they were spotted exchanging words

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage's son Jamil clocked six on Thursday, July 23, and she shared the news online.

As expected, Sophia Momodu also celebrated her daughter Imade's best friend on her social media page.

Imade and Jamil arguing as they stand before Tiwa Savage for a photo. Photos: @thesophiamomodu

Happy birthday, Jamil

Sophia then shared a throwback video from Jamil's birthday. Both Imade and Jamil looked young in the video. It was time for photos and both Jamil and Imade stood before Tiwa Savage.

Jamil was heard saying something and then he faced Imade to tell her to stop what she was doing. Imade stared back at her friend and gave a reply that wasn't so audible.

The exchange between the friends got both Tiwa Savage and Sophia Momodu laughing.

In the caption that accompanied the post, Sophia stated that it is her favourite video of the two friends.

Watch the hilarious video below:

Imade speaks French

Legit.ng earlier reported that Sophia Momodu shared a video on her Instagram story where her little girl was speaking the foreign language fluently while on a phone call with her aunty.

Imade has been known to marvel internet users with just how well she speaks but not many knew her abilities were beyond the English language. The six-year-old girl also marvelled fans with her French-speaking abilities.

Imade appeared to be totally at ease and did not even stutter as she and her aunty continued their conversation about food and what she had eaten. Sophie admitted to being a little jealous and said it was time for her to also get a French tutor.

