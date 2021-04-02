- Nigerian singer, Davido’s first daughter, Imade Adeleke, is obviously a smart little girl

- She recently wowed fans with her French speaking skills on social media

- Her mother shared a video of Imade speaking the foreign language with her aunty on a phone call

Top Nigerian singer, Davido’s first daughter continues to make him proud as she proves that she is a bright young girl.

Imade has been known to marvel internet users with just how well she speaks but not many knew her abilities were beyond the English language.

Just recently, the five-year-old girl also marvelled fans with her French speaking abilities.

Her mother, Sophia Momodu, shared a video on her Instagram story where her little girl was speaking the foreign language fluently while on a phone call with her aunty.

Imade appeared to be totally at ease and did not even stutter as she and her aunty continued their conversation about food and what she had eaten.

Her mother, Sophie, admitted to being a little jealous and said it was time for her to also get a French tutor.

Davido’s first daughter, Imade, wowed fans with her French speaking abilities. Photos: @thesophiamomodu

Source: Instagram

See the video below:

As expected, internet users had things to say about Imade and her French. While a number of people were impressed, others said she wasn’t speaking the language properly.

Read what some of them had to say below:

Raynerolaniyan:

"Even the aunty's french is not correct but atleast they both said oui which is correct so let's give it to them Parce que ç'est ñ'importe quoi."

Kikelomo_aa:

"Imade issa smart gurl "

Kewelicious:

"Language isn't bout speaking correctly everytime, as far as both parties comprehend each other, a language has been spoken! Bravo @ Imade! When I was 5 I couldn't speak French, glad I can now. "

Victoriacharbel:

"All this for Pizza ... I should have paid more attention to French in secondary school but it was Yoruba that lady was using to interpret French now look at the disaster "

Interesting.

In other news, Legit.ng earlier reported that Imade' father, Davido, was spotted trying to teach US-based singer, Enisa, to speak pidgin English.

Enisa who seemed to be enjoying her time with the Nigerian star was very keen on learning pidgin and proved to be a dutiful student.

In a new video shared on her Instagram page, Davido was seen trying to get her to speak pidgin with the correct intonation. He taught her how to say ‘how you dey’ while explaining that it meant ‘how are you’.

Source: Legit