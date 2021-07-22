The commissioner for lands and survey in Nasarawa state, Salihu Alizaga, has been suspended by the All Progressives Congress (APC)

Lafia, Abuja - Salihu Alizaga, the commissioner for lands and survey in Nasarawa has been suspended by the All Progressives Congress (APC) chapter in Nasarawa Eggon local government area of the state.

The Nation reports that Alizaga, who hails from the local government area, was suspended for alleged insubordination to leaders in his ward and local government.

Legit.ng gathered that the APC chairman in the local government, Malle Moses, who announced the suspension of the commissioner in his office in Nasarawa Eggon, constituted a seven-man committee to investigate allegations against Alizaga by the party in his ward.

Alizaga was accused of convening a factional meeting in the council to discuss the forthcoming party congresses and zoning of the local government chairmanship seat in the October 6 council elections in the state without the alleged knowledge of the party leadership in his ward and LG.

Nasarawa commissioner was suspended to pave way for a thorough investigation

Vanguard also reports that Moses said the suspension of the commissioner was to pave way for a thorough investigation.

He said:

“As you can see, we have received a formal complaint/ petition against Hon Dr. Salihu Alizaga from the APC leadership of Nassarawa Eggon/Alizaga ward, that is his ward. We have decided to constitute a seven-man committee to investigate the allegation levelled against the commissioner by the party leadership of his ward."

