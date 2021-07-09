The All Progressives Congress has appealed to its members of the House of the Assembly in Imo state to maintain decorum

Imo state - The Imo state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday, July 8, reacted to the suspension of six House of Assembly members in the state.

Premium Times reports that the ruling party called for peace, adding that the suspended lawmakers must desist from acts capable of threatening their public image.

Cajetan Duke, the state APC spokesperson who made this known during an interview in Owerri described the Assembly as “an independent organ of government”.

According to him, the party respects the independence of the Assembly and any decisions taken by its leadership.

He said as law-abiding persons, the suspended lawmakers should resolve their issues using internal resolution, Vanguard added.

Duke also noted that the suspension was an indication that the action was not a case of political witch-hunt against any party.

Imo speaker suspends minority leader, five other lawmakers

Recall that there was uproar at the Imo state House of Assembly Complex in Owerri, the state capital, on Thursday, July 8.

The pandemonium followed the suspension of the minority leader, Anyadike Nwosu, and five other lawmakers by the speaker of the House, Paul Emezim.

The speaker in an emergency plenary held under tight security suspended the lawmakers indefinitely for what he called “unparliamentary conduct.”

Imo PDP warns Uzodinma to stop blackmailing Ihedioha

Meanwhile, the governor of Imo, Hope Uzodinma, has been urged to face governance and stop his continued blackmail of the ex-governor of the state, Emeka Ihedioha.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) dismissed the imagined falling out between Ihedioha and the party over his purported u-turn on Nnamdi Kanu’s re-arrest.

The party urged Imo people to disregard the latest stunt propaganda by the state government. PDP said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state was insensitive in the handling of the issues and affairs of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB).

