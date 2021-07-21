The All Progressives Congress has accused the Peoples Democratic Party of making unfounded accusations about Buhari’s future plans

John James Akpanudoehede, a spokesperson for the APC, denied claims that the president may prolong his tenure after 2023

President Buhari has repeatedly denied planning to remain in power, saying he will retire to Daura after he completes his second term

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has faulted Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for alleging that President Muhammadu Buhari planning to return to power in 2023.

A spokesperson for the party, John James Akpanudoehede, told the Nation that the Buhari does not have 3rd term agenda as claimed by the PDP, The Nation reported.

He said the APC is a disciplined party that has never conceived the idea of any unconstitutional means of holding on to power.

He said the PDP was being haunted by its past.

Akpanudoehede said:

‘’Unlike the opposition, we are a disciplined party. PDP is just been hunted by its past. You will recall the glorious third term agenda while PDP was in power. So, it is easy to accuse APC now.

“After our (APC) congresses and the National Convention, we will shock them (PDP) by bringing a consensus and an agreeable candidate that will fly the flag of the party come 2023. APC has no 3rdterm agenda like PDP.’’

Premium Times reported that the APC was presciently stabilising the party.

He stated that the ruling party does not want to allow individual ambitions to derail the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Meanwhile, ahead of the 2023 general elections, the PDP is making sure no stone is left unturned for victory.

To actualise this vision, two prominent PDP governors, Nyesom Wike and Samuel Ortom alongside the party's national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, met in Benue on Monday, July 19, Nigerian Tribune reported.

Speaking on the meeting and other plans by the opposition party, Governor Ortom told journalists that the PDP is on a realignment mission.

