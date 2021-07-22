Arewa group has reacted to a statement made by the national secretary, APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee, John Akpanudoehede, on the 2023 election

Akpanudoehede had on Wednesday, July 21, said that the ruling party would elect its presidential candidate through a consensus arrangement

The group had also noted that the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) may give its ticket to former president Goodluck Jonathan

Kaduna, Kaduna - A group under the auspices of Arewa 2023 Agenda for Peaceful Transition has said that the national secretary, APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), John Akpanudoehede, has vindicated its revelation on the party's plan to give its next presidential ticket to former president Goodluck Jonathan.

Legit.ng reports that the group made this known in a statement signed by its national chairman, Usaini Ibrahim, on Wednesday, July 21.

The leadership of the national caretaker committee of APC is said to be making efforts for former president Goodluck Jonathan’s return to Aso Rock in 2023. Credit: APC.

Source: Facebook

Ibrahim said some Nigerians were initially doubting the group on the grand plot to foist former president on the APC in 2023

Akpanudoehede had in a statement issued on Tuesday, July 20, in Abuja, revealed that the ruling party would announce its "consensus candidate for the 2023 presidency soon."

The group noted:

"Without prejudice to the right of former president Jonathan to run for the presidency of Nigeria again but under a new party platform, it raises moral questions about the ruling party's boastful credentials of instituting change and the condemnation of his era as the worst in recent history."

It added that the plan for a Jonathan presidency on the APC's platform contradicts the numerous criticisms of the same former president two years ago.

Source: Legit.ng