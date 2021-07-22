According to reports, the bride wanted to make a grand entry at her wedding and hired a classic white Mercedes

Things went south when the bonnet of the posh vintage car burst into flames, bringing the car to a halt

The bride and her wedding party were stranded by the roadside for some time before they were rescued by a crew from the fire department

It is everyone's dream to have a perfect wedding with no hitches or any other kind of challenges.

The bride had hired a classic vehicle to make a grand entry at her wedding. Photo: Mirror UK.

Source: UGC

However, not all usually go smoothly and this was confirmed just recently after a bride arrived late to her wedding following a not-so-minor hiccup.

Clearly, the lady wanted to make her big day special and so she hired a posh vintage car to make a great entry into her wedding on Tuesday, July 20.

Well, everything was fine and she was on the road to the reception at the five-star Four Seasons Hotel in Hook, Hampshire when the classic vehicle caught fire because of rising temperatures.

According to Mirror UK, the wedding party was stuck miles away from the fancy venue after the bonnet of the flash white Mercedes burst into flames.

The lady arrived late for her wedding but it went on. Photo: AFP.

The classic vehicle overheated as the mercury crept towards 30C during the heatwave and the whole group was left stranded by the roadside.

Bride and team rescued by the fire department

A crew from the fire department arrived on time and rescued the bride and her team.

The bride and the wedding party had to drive the rest of the distance in a more modern BMW, Legit.ng understands.

The whole incident was confirmed by Dave Bartlett, a station manager at the nearby Hartley Wintney fire station who said the bride eventually arrived safely to exchange vows with her man.

"The crew were called out to a vehicle fire at the drive up to the hotel yesterday morning at 11 o'clock. The bride was en route to her wedding, so she was picked up safe and well and taken the rest of the way in a BMW. It certainly added a bit of drama to her big day." the fire chief said after his team came to her rescue.

The wedding, which was scheduled for a Georgian manor house hotel, still went ahead despite the slight delay.

Source: Legit.ng