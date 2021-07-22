A beautiful bride has further proven that there is power in the tongue as she recounted how her colleagues were trying to discourage her when she was always talking about her hubby

Mirandia Hand only knew the man's name at the time and her colleagues were always saying he didn't even like her

She didn't let those discouraging words get to her but rather she would tell them that one day she would marry the man and remind them on her wedding day

Mirandia kept her to words as she could be seen in a video telling the guests that those colleagues were also present at the ceremony

A video has emerged on social media in which a bride could be seen recounting how her colleagues told her the man she was in love with wasn't interested in her.

In the video that was shared on Instagram by @morganscottfilms, the bride identified as Mirandia Hand said her colleagues were always questioning her for talking about the man when she only knew his name.

According to Mirandia, those colleagues would always tell her that the man didn't like her, but she would declare to them that she would one day marry him.

Mirandia said she told her colleagues that she would remind them on her wedding day that she told them she was was going to marry the man.

In her words:

As so many of my co-workers know - I won't call their names, but they are here - that they had to put up with me always talking about you when I only knew your name. I kept telling them 'one day I would marry him', and in return they say 'he don't even like you.'"

"I told them that 'I would look for you at the wedding and say I told you so.'"

Many react to the video

Reacting, @duchessngo25 said:

"God bless their home."

@iguworld_solar commented:

"This is funny."

@jengalsterhair said:

"This is amazing."

@_alayomide wrote:

"I have been looking for the continuation."

