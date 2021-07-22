Rapper Naeto C's wife, Nicole, has taken to social media to celebrate their 9th wedding anniversary with photos

The beautiful mum of three recounted the moment her husband's family showed off at their traditional wedding

Nicole also revealed how much she loves being married to the rapper and how he has let her grow from the moment their marriage started

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Popular Nigerian rapper, Naeto C's gorgeous wife, Nicole recently celebrated their 9th wedding anniversary on social media.

Nicole shared throwback photos from their white wedding and took to the caption to reveal the moment she knew she would overenjoy in their marriage.

Naeto C and his beautiful family Photo credit: @nicolechikwe

Source: Instagram

Naeto C's family went all out

Following tradition, during their traditional wedding, the rapper's family was supposed to present two goat legs but they replied saying they were too big to share goat parts.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Nicole revealed that they showed up with two whole goats instead and one of them was carrying twins which made the present four goats in total.

According to her, that was the moment she realised over enjoyment would kill her in the marriage.

"I knew shortly after we met, that you were the one for me. ⁣⁣However, during my brideprice negotiation, the Umuada of my village asked for 2 goat legs- and your family retorted saying that they are too big to be cutting and sharing animal parts. Instead, they gave 2 whole goats (one was even pregnant with twins, so technically it was a family of 4).⁣⁣ That was the moment I realised OVERENJOYMENT WOULD FINISH ME IN THIS MARRIAGE#ObaFestival no do reach youuuuu oh Super C!!! ⁣⁣"

I enjoy being married to you

The other half of Nicole's post were sweet words to her man, and how much she has enjoyed being with him.

"Naeto, I truly enjoy being married to you. Even when times have been tough, you have spoilt me with love, friendship, support, respect and kindness."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

See the post below:

Nigerians congratulate Nicole and Naeto

Read some of the congratulatory messages gathered under the post below:

Denolagrey:

"Happy anniversary faves!!"

Smartmoneyarese:

"Happy anniversary my loves."

Officialosas:

"God is great! Thank God! Happy Anniversary."

Idia.aisien:

"Awww Happy Anniversary!!!"

Ifyokoye1:

"Happy anniversary my darling."

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Naeto C's son clocks 8

Naeto C took to Instagram to announce and celebrate his son who clocked 8. The rapper shared photos of his lovely family.

They all had huge smiles on their faces and looked like they were in a celebratory mood.

In the caption, Naeto mentioned how lucky he is to have been blessed with such an amazing son. He also rained prayers on the boy whom he tagged his best mate.

Source: Legit.ng