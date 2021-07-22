The House of Representatives Committee on Public Accounts has recommended the issuance of warrants of arrest on some prominent heads of government agencies.

According to The Punch, the committee made the recommendation its report on the audit reports by the Office of the Auditor General of the Federation for the years 2014 to 2018.

The House of Reps Committee on Public Accounts has recommended the issuance of warrants of arrest on some heads of MDAs.

Legit.ng gathers that the committee's report is, however, still awaiting consideration by the House.

The Oluwole Oke-led committee recommended the issuance of arrest on heads of 54 ministries, departments and agencies of the federal government who allegedly refused to answer audit queries.

The move is reportedly to compel them to appear before the committee to answer relevant questions regarding the lawmakers' probe.

Prominent among them are:

Godwin Emefiele, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Mele Kyari, Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Effiong Akwa, Sole Administrator of the Niger Delta Development Commission, (NDDC) Elias Mbam, Chairman of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission

Some other recommendations

Among others, the committee also reportedly recommended the prosecution of several serving and former managing directors, directors-general, directors of finance and accounts/administration by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Various MDAs were also asked to make refunds for failing to account for public funds.

The committee also said the management of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) should be cautioned to desist from the late rendition of their audited accounts to the auditor-general’s office.

Court threatens to issue arrest warrant on former aviation minister

In another development, a Federal High Court in Abuja has threatened to issue a warrant of arrest against former aviation minister, Stella Oduah, if she failed to appear in court by the next adjourned date.

The court gave the warning after Dr Hassan Liman, counsel to the EFCC in the alleged N5 billion trial against Oduah and eight others told the court that the former minister and one other defendant were not in court to take their plea.

Oduah, who currently represents Anambra North Senatorial District at the National Assembly, was accused of misappropriating public funds to the tune of N5 billion while serving as the minister of aviation.

