Robert Lewandowski is now on the radar of Premier League club Chelsea who are also chasing Erling Haaland

The Blues are keen to sign a prolific no.9 this summer to provide competition for Timo Werner

However, with Dortmund unwilling to sell Haaland, the EPL side have been forced to look elsewhere

Chelsea have reportedly lost hope of signing Erling Haaland this summer and have instead turned their attention to trying to lure Robert Lewandowski to Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are understood to be in the market for a proven goalscorer with Timo Werner having struggled in front of goal and had identified Haaland for the role.

However, with Borussia Dortmund adamant about selling Haaland this summer, with Metro UK reporting Chelsea have been forced to look elsewhere for an alternative.

The Sun claims the west London club have since revived interest in Lewandowski who was the Bundesliga's top scorer last season.

The Polish striker had a stellar campaign in the Germany top-flight league, scoring 41 times to break Gerd Muller's long-standing record.

Despite his advanced age of 32 years, reports suggest Tuchel regards the experienced forward as the best option for the no.9 role at the Bridge.

But with Lewandowski contracted at the Allianz Arena until 2023, a bid of £50million would be required in order to prise him away.

On his part, the former Borussia Dortmund is believed to be keen on a fresh challenge in the Premier League and would relish a move to Chelsea.

Abramovich releases funds for Haaland transfer

Meanwhile, Chelsea appear not to be giving up in their pursuit for Erling Haaland after the club's owner Roman Abramovich reportedly releasing funds to land the Borussia Dortmund hotshot.

However, the west London club will have offload some attacking players before getting the transfer over the line.

It is believed the Blues have already earmarked the trio of Callum Hudson-Odoi, Tammy Abraham, and Hakim Ziyech for sale should they win the race to sign Haaland.

Chelsea start pre-season in style

Legit.ng earlier reported that Chelsea made a huge statement ahead of the 2021-22 season with a 6-1 triumph over Peterborough lower league side Peterborough in their first preseason fixture.

Coach Thomas Tuchel's men picked up from where they stopped last season when they defeated fellow Premier League outfit Manchester City to lift their second ever Champions League title.

With their performances towards the end of last campaign, they have now been ranked as one of the favourites to win the EPL at the end of the coming season.

