Sergio Aguero seemed to have stepped on the toes of Man City fans following comments his made on his unveiling as Barcelona player

The 32-year-old is the Citizens highest goal scorer with 260 strikes in his entire ten-year stay at the Etihad

The Argentine international joined Barcelona on a free transfer days after City lost the Champions League final to Chelsea

Sergio Aguero recent comments about liking colour red over blue has got Man City fans angry regarding his preference, Sport Bible.

The 32-year-old joined Barcelona as a free agent after ten lengthy years at the Etihad making him the club's all-time highest goalscorer.

On the day of the Argentine's unveiling as a Barca player, he took part in a 90 seconds challenge where he was required to answer many questions within that space of time.

And a fan asked the former Atletico Madrid man to pick his favourite colour between blue and red and the forward simply picked the red colour.

Despite scoring 260 goals in all competitions, winning five Premier League titles and six league Cup trophies, Aguero seemingly left the Etihad on a sad note.

Sergio Aguero has got Man City fans angry following recent comments made during his unveiling at Barcelona. Photo by DAX Images and Jose Coelho

Source: Getty Images

His father recently made comments that City boss Pep Guardiola faked his tears during the Premier League trophy celebrations.

Aguero came in from the bench in the Champions League final loss to Chelsea which was his last game for the Manchester club.

However, he scored two goals for the Citizens in the final matchday 5-0 win over Everton at the Etihad to wrap up an incredible spell with the English champions.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Sergio Aguero's move to Barcelona has opened a secret about the Argentine's £23,000 car gifted to Man City's kit man Ally Marland, The Sun.

A raffle draw was made on Aguero's 2016 Range Rover Evoque which was organized City's staff and Marland emerged winner of the porshe car.

However, Marland who is has been staff at the Etihad since 2012 was not interested in having another car so he put it up for sale on eBay.

