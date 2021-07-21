Abuja Municipal Area Council to charge N100,000 from businesses operating within the capital for gaseous emission permit

Businesses using generator, heavy-duty, drilling, construction and manufacturing equipment are required to obtain the permit

The state regulator says it is backed by the constitution to regulate under the function of the Local Government Authority and Federal Environmental Protection Agency Act

Bakers, commercial banks and more businesses in Abuja have been informed that they now need to pay for gaseous emission permit which will cost them N100,000.

The fine will be paid to the Abuja Municipal Area Council. The council threatened that any business that doesn't acquire the permit will be punished.

AMAC stated that:

“The management of Abuja Municipal Area Council Environment Services Department (ESD) Bodies, wishes to notify you of levy/fees due to Abuja Area Council for Gaseous Emission Permit Limit."

The new regulation focus on businesses using generator, heavy-duty, drilling, construction and manufacturing equipment that emit hazardous gas into air, water and land during operation.

AMAC back permit with constitution

The council stated that the constitution enables it to regulate, inspect, control and collect fees as enshrined in provision of Section (2C) of the fourth schedule of the constitution of Nigeria under the function of LGA and Federal Environmental Protection Agency Act (FEPA) part (iii) section 25.

“This is in line with the provision of Section (2C) of the fourth schedule of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended under the function of the Local Government Authority and Federal Environmental Protection Agency Act (FEPA) part (iii) section 25

"which establish the Local Council Authority to regulate, enforce and collection of levies for the interest of public health importance (welfare) section (18), (20), (21), (26) and 27 and other relevant laws of National Environmental Health Practice Regulation 2016 which confers on the council the power to regulate, inspect, control and collection of levies/fees.”

