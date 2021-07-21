Supporters of self-acclaimed Yoruba activist Sunday Igboho who staged a protest in Ibadan, Oyo state capital have been stopped

The protesters marching along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway were halted by police officers who arrived at the scene

The security agents in about four patrol vans and a car reportedly shot in the air to disperse supporters of the activist

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Ibadan, Oyo state - Supporters of Chief Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho who gathered in Ibadan have been dispersed by armed security operatives.

The Punch reports that the supporters staged a protest in Oyo state against the arrest of the self-acclaimed Yoruba activist in Cotonou, Benin Republic.

Sunday Igboho's supporters stormed the streets to stage a protest after the Yoruba Nation agitator was arrested. Photo credit: Sunday Igboho

Source: Instagram

According to the publication, armed policemen had taken over the place around 3.30 pm and stationed themselves at strategic positions at the location.

The protesters carrying placards bearing various inscriptions like ‘Igboho is not a criminal, I stand with Igboho’ and so on marched to Soka Bus Stop along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, The Cable added.

Residents of the area noted that supporters of Igboho took to the streets singing and demanding the release of the Yoruba Nation agitator.

One of the street hawkers speaking to the news publication revealed that Igboho's supporters warned the Nigerian government not to kill him.

A resident identified as Musbau Ogunbiyi said the policemen who came in about four patrol vans and a car shot in the air and chased away the protesters.

Taye Adeoti, another resident stated the protesters marched towards Challenge Area after spending some minutes at the bus stop.

Sunday Igboho arrested in Cotonou

Recall that Igboho was captured at an airport in Cotonou, Benin Republic, one of Nigeria’s neighbouring countries in the West African sub-region, on Monday night, July 19.

His arrest by the security forces came about three weeks after the Department of State Services declared him wanted.

Igboho had reportedly perfected plans to secretly escape from Nigeria through Cotonou and was heading to Germany.

How Interpol arrested Igboho, his German wife in Benin Republic

Similarly, details as to how the Yoruba secessionist was arrested by security operatives are now in the public domain.

In a statement released on Tuesday, July 20, Igboho's lawyer, Yomi Alliyu (SAN) disclosed that his client was trying to catch a flight to Germany with his German wife when operatives of Interpol tracked and arrested them.

The lawyer referred to Igboho's arrest as both shocking and unjust, adding that the German government alongside the international community should rise against this.

Source: Legit.ng