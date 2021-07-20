Veteran Nollywood actor Victor Osuagwu has got Nigerians laughing after a video he shared on social media

The Nollywood actor complained that he has been seeing his late mother in his dreams since Obi Cubana buried his mum

Osuagwu also revealed that he does not have the kind of money and properties that the nightlife entrepreneur has

Days after the burial of the mum of nightlife entrepreneur Obi Cubana, Nigerians have not stopped talking about the ceremony that got social media on standstill.

Nollywood actor Victor Osuagwu is the latest celebrity to talk about the event as he shared the effect of the burial on him.

Actor Victor Osuagwu talks about Obi Cubana's burial ceremony for his late mum

In a video trending on social media, the actor revealed that since Obi Cubana buried his mum, his own late mum has been appearing to him and telling him to do another burial ceremony for her.

He asked:

"Where will I get the money to do a reburial? Am I Obi Cubana? Do I have Cubana hotels/ Do I have Cubana land and properties?"

According to him, he's still utilising the properties his mum gave him before she died.

Watch the video below:

Reactions

sandraikeji:

"Wahala dey."

wiz3forum:

"But if this is a working system, this man suppose get better money as a movie veteran."

iamskillavibe:

"The Most Rated Ghost of the Year 2021, She will just be walking and singing "some people jealous me, they jealous me, they jealous me."

meetjaneobi:

"Cubana mama go just de oppress people for afterlife now."

queenesther175:

"This one no be laughing matter ooo this guy fit de see the mama true true."

meri_madeinheaven:

"tell your mama to send money."

iam_fresto:

"Obi mother don de match her for there."

