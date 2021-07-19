The speaker of the Lagos state House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has urged Nigerians to embrace peace as they celebrate the Eid-el-Kabir

Muslims all over the world are expected to celebrate this year's Eid-el-Kabir festival on Tuesday, July 20

Obasa also appealed to all political parties in the state to embrace peace and unity during the forthcoming local government

Ikeja, Lagos - Mudashiru Obasa, the speaker of the Lagos state House of Assembly, has urged Nigerians to see peace as one of the major ingredients for democracy to thrive.

Legit.ng reports that the speaker made this known in his Eid-el-Kabir message to Nigerians including residents of Lagos and politicians in the state, who are preparing for local government elections.

The speaker of the Lagos state House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa has enjoined Muslims to embrace peace. Credit: Mudashiru Obasa.

Obasa, who noted that the yearnings of many well-meaning Nigerians were justified, however, added that going about such demands and requests through violent means would not help the citizens and the country.

He said:

"We complain about a dwindling economy today, but the truth is that restiveness, banditry, terrorism, kidnappings and general insecurity are some of the major causes.

"It is not difficult to know that no nation can thrive or succeed when it is violence-ridden. Just as citizens must begin to live in peace and neighbourliness, we, as leaders, must also not nap, we must not sleep on ideas to make the country great.

"We must show perfect examples of love for country and sacrifice to humanity as Islam teaches. In Lagos, we have remained a good example of a working democracy thanks to our hardworking leaders and faithful residents.

He said it is very important that all parties in the forthcoming local government elections shun violence, adding that it is not going to do any party any good also.

Obasa added:

“We must allow people of the state to decide and choose leaders that will serve their interests for the next four years. So, we must all come together to condemn anything that has to do with violence.

“We must do that, it is important because anything can become the outcome of violent actions. We don’t want that to happen."

