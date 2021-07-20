The black race would have lost another leader on Tuesday, July 20, if not for the intervention of security operatives

The target was Mali's interim president, Colonel Assimi Goita, who was nearly stabbed by two men at Bamako

It took the proactive response of security officers protecting Goita to thwart the attempt and arrest the attackers

Bamako, Mali - President Assimi Goita, the interim leader of Mali, was almost murdered on Tuesday, July 20, after the Eid prayers at a mosque in Bamako, the nation's capital.

Confirmed reports have it that one of the two attackers was wielding a knife with which he almost stabbed the president, DW.com reports.

However, security aides around Goita intervened, overpowered the assailant, and arrested him while the colonel was taken to the military camp in Kati from which the presidency afterward disclosed that he was "safe and sound", VOA added.

Goita said the attack is part of a leader's experience

Speaking later on what could have turned out to be a couter-cooup, the president said:

"That's part of being a leader, there are always malcontents. "There are people who at any time may want to try things to cause instability."

Also, Latus Toure, the director of the worship centre, said an attacker wounded a civilian in his attempt to kill the president.

Mali's president, prime minister resign in detention

Meanwhile, what started as an arrest and detention for the president of Mali, Bah Ndaw, and the prime minister, Moctar Ouane, ended up as forced resignation of the duo on Wednesday, May 26.

Ndaw and Ouane resigned during mediation efforts on Wednesday, according to Baba Cisse, the special advisor to the junta head, Goita.

Cisse revealed:

"President Bah Ndaw and his Prime Minister Moctar Ouane have resigned before the arbitrator. Negotiations are underway for their release and the formation of a new government."

Earlier, it was reported that N’Daw and Ouane were detained by soldiers on Monday, May 24.

The arrest of the country's interim government officials is following a cabinet reshuffle in the sub-Saharan African country just nine months after its previous leader was toppled by a military coup.

