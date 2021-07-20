Muslims in Nigeria and around the world are celebrating the 2021 Eid-El-Adha also known as Eid-El Kabir

Outside Kara Mosque at the Kara livestock market along Lagos-Ibadan express road, Ogun state, worshippers were seen observing prayers

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic still being a threat, the worshippers did not have masks on, neither did they observe social distancing

Kara, Ogun state - Muslims in Nigeria have joined their counterparts across the world to celebrate the 2021 Eid-el-Kabir.

In Ogun state, worshippers attended prayers marking the Muslim festival of sacrifice outside Kara Mosque at the Kara livestock market along Lagos-Ibadan express road.

Muslims observing prayers at Eid grounds in Kara.

COVID-19 protocols shunned

It appears the prayers were not observed with strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocols as Muslim faithful were spotted together with any spacing. They were also seen without masks on.

Eid-el-Kabir celebration in Kara area of Ogun state

Eid-El-Adha also referred to as the festival of sacrifice, is celebrated worldwide by Muslims. It is marked with the slaughtering of rams, cows, and sheep.

One of the photos that were taken by Legit.ng's Osodi Emmanuel showed the moment some worshippers slaught*red their ram

See more photos below:

Buhari celebrates Eid

President Muhammadu Buhari is in his hometown, Daura, Katsina state where he joined his kinsmen to observe the Muslim Eid-el-Kabir prayers on Tuesday, July 20.

The Chief Imam of the town, Alhaji Safiyanu Yusuf, led the prayers that was held at the Kofar Arewa Prayer ground.

A video shared by Aso Rock Villa on Facebook showed President Buhari trekking back home after participating in the prayers.

He was dressed in a sky blue flowing robe (Babariga) with heavy security surrounding him, and was seen hailing the crowd lining the sides of the road.

Young boy seen backing ram

A video emerged on social media in which a young boy could be seen backing a ram while riding a bicycle around town.

In the video, the young boy pedalled the bicycle effortlessly as the animal clung to his back. The ram's forelegs and hindlegs were tied together under the boy's armpits. The young boy backed the animal as if he was carrying a school bag.

Legit.ng couldn't confirm where the video was taken at the time of filing the report, but the hilarious clip cracked people up on social media.

