Muslims in Nigeria have joined their counterparts across the globe to celebrate this year's Eid-El Kabir

Not one to be left out, President Buhari took a trip to his hometown in Katsina where he observed the Muslim Eid-el-Kabir prayers

The Nigerian leader who was dressed in a sky blue flowing robe was spotted walking to the prayer ground in Daura

President Muhammadu Buhari is in his hometown, Daura, Katsina state where he joined his kinsmen to observe the Muslim Eid-el-Kabir prayers on Tuesday, July 20.

The Chief Imam of the town, Alhaji Safiyanu Yusuf, led the prayers which held at the Kofar Arewa Prayer ground, The Punch reports.

The prayers were reported to have started immediately Buhari arrived at the prayer ground at about 10am.

Buhari was surrounded by heavy security as he walked to Eid praying ground in Daura, Katsina state. Photo credit: Muda TV

Prayers for Nigeria and the president

The Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Faruq, who was also present at the prayer ground, offered prayers for President Buhari and for Nigeria.

Buhari walks to prayer ground

A video shared by Muda TV on Facebook showed President Buhari trekking about 1km to the praying ground.

The Nigerian leader, who was dressed in a sky blue flowing robe (Babariga) with heavy security surrounding him, was seen hailing the crowd lining the sides of the road.

Watch the video below:

Daura Emirates suspend Sallah festivities

Legit.ng reported earlier that two prominent emirates in Katsina state, Katsina and Daura, suspended public activities for the Eid-el-Kabir, citing security reasons.

The activities affected by the suspension are public display by horse riders (Durbar) at the palaces of the emirs.

Nigerians react to the suspension of Sallah activities

The development in Katsina state has drawn some reactions from Nigerians on social media.

Nwakozo Chibueze said:

"If you can trace someone to Kenya, it should be very easy to trace someone who's in your own backyard, am I communicating?

"They should also try putting ₦100million bounty on bandits or can't you also speak the language that bandits will understand."

Enyeribe Chikodi Azubuike said:

"But the Katsina State governor was in the news yesterday that Buhari is the best since amalgamation. Someone should help me ask him if the state has ever suspended Sallah festivities in the past administrations because of insecurity."

Source: Legit.ng