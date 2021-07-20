A young boy has impressed many people on social media after riding a tall bicycle and maintaining balance

The video of the boy was shared on social media and many wondered how he would get off the bicycle with ease

Others in the comment section of the video opined that getting off the bicycle would be as easy as getting on it

A video has emerged on social media in which a young boy could be seen riding a tall bicycle without falling off.

In the video that was shared on LinkedIn by Anthony J James, the young boy put the bicycle in motion before climbing to pedal it.

After getting on the bicycle, he pedalled effortlessly and maintained balance on the tall two-wheeler.

Sharing the video, James wrote:

"Great balance getting up. No idea how he is getting down!"

Reactions trail the video

Uchenna Ndubuisi said:

"Someone please tell me how the boy was able to get down from the bicycle."

Princess Ezeugbor commented:

"I'm not even done riding a regular bicycle."

Lilian Fliurta wrote:

"What is the reason? Every time you stop have to jump down, at every traffic lights, what about when braking, if you go downhill?

"But I think when you bored and want to do something with the scrap bicycles, you could come up with a great ideas for picking up from trees or from top floor balconies, or spying on neighbors with high fences, or watching after a hurdle of cows from the top."

Johnny Bass said:

"I see, getting on! Not too sure about getting off, slowly??"

Chandrashekhar Bheda wrote:

"He shall reverse the process to get down. Shll be as easy as he mounts the bike!"

Man shares pictures of his grandma happily riding a bicycle

Legit.ng previously reported that a man, Rudolf, shared adorable images of his grandmother and her bicycle on social media and people were impressed.

Rudolf did not give any content to the images he shared, he simply captioned it with two red hearts.

Nevertheless, tweeps took to the comment section to share their reactions about his happy granny and her bicycle.

While many Twitter users were impressed by @RudolfMosoma's grandma, others used the opportunity to make jokes.

