Many Nigerians might soon find their ways out of povert as President Muhammadu Buhari has insisted that it is possiblee for his administration to lift 100 million people out of poverty.

However, the president said for this to be ealised, there must be a synergy between the government and the people.

President Buhari says he is confident of lifting 100m Nigerians out of poverty. Photo: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

He disclosed this during the commissioning of the first National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA) Integrated Farm Estate in Katsina.

Going further, the president said the mainstay of the Nigerian economy remains agriculture, and the country already commands a competitive advantag.

“I wish to restate my commitment that getting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty is realisable. The country is robustly blessed with good weather conditions, good soil, human and material capacity, and resilience to make a difference by all the hardworking youths."

Meanwhile, Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero has told President Muhammadu Buhari that the present economic situation in the country is inflicting untold hardship on Nigerians.

The monarch raised the concern on Thursday, July 15 while receiving President Buhari at his palace. Buhari was in the ancient northern city to flag off the Kano-Kaduna rail-line and also commission some projects by the Kano state government.

Citing the high cost of food and consumables in the country, occasioned by hyperinflation, The Emir urged the Buhari-led administration to ease the economic crunch impoverishing the masses.

Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has said Nigeria needs prayers

Speaking on the insecurity in the country, the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has said Nigeria needs prayers to overcome her current challenges.

Omo-Agege made the comment on Sunday, July 11 at an Anglican Church in Sapele, Delta state, even as he asked Nigerians not to despair over the challenges confronting the nation.

The event which was held at St. John's Anglican Church, Orerokpe, Delta state, was graced by the governor of Delta state, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, and other dignitaries.

