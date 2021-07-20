Innocent Destiny has been sentenced by a court in Abuja to wash Mpape Park Toilet in Abuja for 60 days

Destiny allegedly attempted to cheat some people on wechat platform and was subsequently nabbed

The court sentenced him to wash toilet based on his age, and in efforts and also being a first time offender

The High Court of the Federal Capital Territory has sentenced one Innocent Destiny to wash Mpape Park Toilet in Abuja for 60 days for attempting to cheat clients on the messaging platform known as WeChat.

Justice Kezziah Ogbonnaya gave the sentence on Monday, stating that the non-custodial sentencing will help with the decongestion of the courts.

Destiny had been charged before the court for parading himself as a female by the name Kim Webber. While at it, he was alleged to induced male users of the platform in order to defraud them of their money.

The counsel to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ijeabalum Diribe, had argued that the act violated section 322 of the penal code.

Consequently, Diribe urged the court to convict and sentence Destiny according to the terms of the plea bargain entered on June 22, which stated that upon conviction the defendant would spend a month in prison or pay a fine of N100,000.

However, counsel to the defendant, Holy Nuhu prayed the court to temper justice with mercy considering that the defendant was young and a first-time offender with no criminal record.

Source: Legit