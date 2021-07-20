Some Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists have lost their lives at the hands of Nigerian military personnel

The terrorists were ambushed by the military at a crossing point along Banki Junction-Miyanti road in Bono state

Also, the troops recovered some sophisticated ammunition like 27 rounds of 7.62 mm (Special) ammunition from the terrorists

Troops have killed three suspected Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists and arrested 11 others as part of the counterterrorism operations in the northeast.

Army spokesman, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, who confirmed the incident in a statement issued on Monday, said troops ambushed the terrorists’ crossing point along Banki Junction-Miyanti road to prevent movement of terrorists’ logistics and replenishment.

Three Boko Haram terrorists have been killed by troops. Photo: Nigerian Army.

Source: Facebook

The insurgents who were nabbed on July 15 were said to have “surrendered to troops along with their families, while fleeing their enclaves, following the continuous bombardment of their hideouts by troops of the Battalion.”

They were said to have been arrested at the outskirts of Aza and Bula Daloye villages in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State by troops at Miyanti and Darajamel areas of the northeastern state.

“The arrested suspects comprised of eleven adult male terrorists, five adult females and twelve children,” the statement partly read.

“The troops also recovered 27 rounds of 7.62 mm (Special) ammunition, 3 AK 47 rifle magazines and a black fragmental Jacket from the suspects. They are currently undergoing preliminary investigations.”

Similarly, on July 17, troops of 7 Division Garrison in conjunction with the Civilian Joint Task Force; acting on credible intelligence tracked and arrested Boko Haram informants and logistics suppliers, during a cordon and search operation in Lawanti and Gongolun Communities of Jere Local Government Area of Borno State.

The army spokesman said during preliminary investigations, the suspects confessed to have been working as informants for the terrorists, whom they provide with information on troops’ movements, locations, deployments, strength, the caliber of weapons and other activities.

He added, “They also admitted to having supplied the terrorists with basic logistics for their daily survival, ranging from Petroleum Oil and Lubricant (POL), drugs, mosquito nets, kola nuts, recharge cards and foodstuff.

“The suspects also disclosed that they were remunerated by the terrorists with proceeds made from selling dismantled old motorcycle parts to dealers in order to fund their purchases.”

Boko Haram: Dominate northeast - Nigerian Army tells troops

Major-General Christopher Musa, the Theatre Commander (TC) Joint Task Force in the northeast Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) has urged soldiers in the unit to dominate their areas of responsibility against Boko Haram and ISWAP to return peace in the region.

Musa gave this charge during his visit to troops of 68 Battalion and 5 Brigade in the frontlines at Mallan Fatori and Damasak.

His mission was to assess ongoing operational activities and was part of his familiarization and operational tour of troops' deployment in the region.

Soldiers intercept 73 young men in 5 trucks travelling to Imo with 47 motorcycles

Also, soldiers of 72 Special Force Brigade, Nigeria Army Makurdi on Monday night, June 14 intercepted 73 young men from Nasarawa state on their way to Imo.

According to a report by Nigerian Tribune, the able-bodied young men who were loaded in five trucks were intercepted at Agan Toll Gate, Makurdi by the military working on a security report.

Also seen with the young men were 47 Bajaj motorcycles. The trucks were said to be conveying some minerals from Plateau state to a Port Harcourt-based company.

He expressed joy that despite the attempts to evade arrest, the soldiers were able to apprehend the trucks and arrest the men.

Source: Legit Nigeria