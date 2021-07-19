Nigerian soldiers attached to Operation Hadin Kai in the northeast have been urged to be more professional in their service to the nation

The troops got the order from the theatre commander of the unit, Major-General Christopher Musa, recently

Major-General Musa promised the soldiers that the leadership of the NA will not leave them without the help and moral support in the anti-terrorism war

Major-General Christopher Musa, the Theatre Commander (TC) Joint Task Force in the northeast Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) has urged soldiers in the unit to dominate their areas of responsibility against Boko Haram and ISWAP to return peace in the region.

Musa gave this charge during his visit to troops of 68 Battalion and 5 Brigade in the frontlines at Mallan Fatori and Damasak.

His mission was to assess ongoing operational activities and was part of his familiarization and operational tour of troops' deployment in the region.

As contained in a statement released by the Nigerian Army spokesman, Major-General Onyema Nwachukwu, TC Musa encouraged the soldiers to be more resolute and resilient in their operation, adding that the NA's leadership will not fail to give them the needed support in the counter-insurgency war.

Part of the statement said:

"Gen Musa noted, that as border towns between Nigeria and Niger Republics, the locations are strategic and must therefore be dominated by the troops.

"He assured the troops of the determination of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya to ensure all requisite logistics and support for the successful conduct of the ongoing counter-insurgency war are provided."

Soldiers intercept 73 young men in 5 trucks travelling to Imo with 47 motorcycles

Meanwhile, soldiers of 72 Special Force Brigade, Nigeria Army, Makurdi on Monday night, June 14 intercepted 73 young men from Nasarawa state on their way to Imo.

According to a report by Nigerian Tribune, the able-bodied young men who were loaded in five trucks were intercepted at Agan Toll Gate, Makurdi by the military working on a security report.

Also seen with the young men were 47 Bajaj motorcycles. The trucks were said to be conveying some minerals from Plateau state to a Port Harcourt-based company.

He expressed joy that despite the attempts to evade arrest, the soldiers were able to apprehend the trucks and arrest the men.

