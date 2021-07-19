The Delta government is religiously investing in its youths by sourcing for raw talents within the state

An initiative by the government to identify and nurture young and thriving talent in the state is currently ongoing

Elderly citizens are also not left out in the competition as a 62-year old woman has displayed exceptional talent in the search

Asaba - A 62-year-old widow, Elizabeth Okagbere, has made it to the semi-final of the “Made-in-Delta’’ Talent Search.

She is one of 20 semi-finalists, 10 of who will get N5 million contract each from the state government to further use their talents for the betterment of Delta.

The talent search competition in Delta state is an initiative of the Okowa-led administration. Photo credit: Ifeanyi Okowa

The widow, also a teacher, emerged as one of the semi-finalists through her acting prowess.

Akpobome Ogude, senior special assistant to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on talent development said that there were 2,340 entrants when the search began on Saturday, March 13.

The talent search was done across the three senatorial districts of the state to get the best.

Final auditioning will hold in Asaba on Tuesday, July 20

Ogude said that having picked winners of the contracts, the other 10 talents would not be left in the cold as the 20 that would contest on Tuesday, July 20 would be used as some sort of “renewals’’ for the aging talents that abound all over the state.

His words:

“Talent is the new crude oil in Delta and the state government has the intention of harnessing the abounding talents to grow its economy.

“We shall not abandon the remaining 10 talents who would not make it to the contract level. We have seen potentials in them; 11 of the semi-finalists are musicians, four are comedians while five of them are actors.’’

Talented widow reacts to her qualification

Reacting to her qualification, Okagbare said she started to exhibit acting traits while in primary school.

She said she could not nurture her acts because of family ties, pressure, and the unavailability of the platform to showcase her talent.

She lauded Governor Okowa for providing the platform even as it came after she retired from active service as a teacher.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the talent search had an overall number of 318 discovered talents in all three senatorial districts and Asaba the state capital — selected to move on to the next phase of the project.

A statement by the Delta government noted that the Okowa-led administration is fully committed to ensuring young people in the state are presented with the opportunity to develop themselves, be positively engaged, build their skills, create jobs for themselves.

It said the initiative will enable them to become self-reliant and financially dependent and also contribute their own quota to the development of Delta state.

The Delta government had earlier announced that it has put modalities in place to partner with the private sector to harness home-based talents in entertainment as a substitute to oil revenue in the state.

Each of the winners would get a contract sum of N5 million, a wardrobe allowance, and a platform to showcase them to the world.

The organisers had also warned that they would not entertain interference by way of recommendation from any person, group, or politician but purely on merit.

