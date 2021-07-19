Nollywood actress Ruth Kadiri recently got her fans and colleagues gushing on her social media page

The mother of one had been missing in action on her Instagram page and she made her return on the platform in a beautiful way

The film star then told his followers to welcome her back to the photo-sharing platform in a nice way

After a few weeks of taking a break from social media, Nollywood actress Ruth Kadiri has returned with a bang.

Actress Ruth Kadiri flaunts her new look. Photos: @ruthkadiri

Source: Instagram

Ruth Kadiri and her new look

The actress shared a lovely photo of herself on her page and it showed her rocking blonde hair, to the amazement of her fans and followers.

The lovely mother of one had a beautiful smile on her face as she posed for the camera.

Check out the photos below:

Reactions

As expected, her colleagues and fans welcomed her back to the photo-sharing platform with lovely compliments.

moyolawalofficial:

"Meeeeee meeee welcome back baby."

nazoekezie:

"Welcome back mami."

eveesin:

"Fine girl."

calistaokoronkwo:

"We missed you."

officialcharlesbillion01:

"Na me miss you pass."

gleeoflife:

"Welcome baby."

hoyelekke:

"Really miss you sis... You are my role model."

djraetour:

"I missed you mom."

iamrotella:

"Skin like milk. Nice haircut mama."

Ruth and her identical daughter

Legit.ng earlier reported that the actress shared a video with her daughter on her page.

The little girl who stood on the chair her mum knelt on sang shyly as she looked into the camera.

Kadiri who seemed to be enjoying every moment with her cute angel sang along with a huge smile on her face.

Reign also enjoyed the moment as she eventually let go of her shyness and sang excitedly while her mother gave answers to her rhymes.

Source: Legit.ng