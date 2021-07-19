Tonto Dikeh said it had become her norm to attend her son's school event as both the father and mother

The excited mother of one noted that everything changed when her man walked with her to King's recent school party

The Nollywood actress stated that God has answered her prayers while adding that it is raining congratulations in her home

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh is still basking in the joy of her son King's school graduation. The mother of one is more excited because she had a man who stood beside her.

Tonto Dikeh shares lovely photos of her family.

Tonto Dikeh and her man at her son's graduation party

The film star took to her Instagram page to share official photos from her son's school graduation party. According to the actress, she's been attending her son's school event without a man and it was becoming a norm for her.

Tonto then prayed for her man Kpokpogri, noting that she was quite emotional when he walked with her to change the narrative. Calling him her husband, the actress stated that heaven rewrote her story and made it better.

The film star then shared official photos from King's school party.

Check them out below. Swipe left to see more:

Reactions

nkechiblessingsunday:

"Too cute. ya all be looking alike already."

matsecooks:

"Yaaaaay! *throwing somersault* It shall be permanent...it shall be permanent...what the Lord has done for you...it shall be PERMANENT."

adaameh:

"Congratulations my darling @tontolet you have made other people happy, its your turn to laugh all the days of your life &so shall it be in Jesus name Amen."

tastebudzng:

"Congratulations dearie. Super happy for you. May the good Lord always give you reasons to be joyful."

mrs_tsele:

"Wow, very lovely."

iffynelson:

"I love genuine LOVE."

unique_babe_2020:

"My king."

