When it comes to reality stars who put in extra effort in looking their best, Ka3na Jones easily comes to mind.

The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star who owns a brand dedicated to recreating stylish looks, sure comes through with rocking these ensembles.

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

The fashionista loves to step out in stylish ensembles. Photo credit: @official_ka3na

Source: Instagram

During the BBNaija Reunion show, the mother of one made sure to stand out with every outfit she appeared in during the show.

Ka3na who recently turned 27 wowed fans with her stunning look for her birthday shoot. She donned a red sleeveless tulle ball gown fit for royalty, with dramatic designs across the front and back.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

In honour of her 27th birthday, Legit.ng has compiled 11 photos of Ka3na rocking stunning outfits.

Check them out below:

1. Pre-birthday glow

2. Orange is the new cool

3. flaunting her curves in this bandage dress

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

4. Looking like a goddess in this velvet blue corset dress

5. Oozing fierceness in this black sequin dress

6. Black and white never looked so angelic!

7. This gorgeous dark green ensemble had fans in awe

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

8. Rocking a recreated look of Cardi B's

9. Making them go green with envy in this dress

10. Pepper dem, Ka3na!

11. Dazzling in blue!

Tacha serving looks

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star, Natacha Akide, has taken to social media to share some stunning new photos of herself rocking yet another unique piece and her fans are totally here for it!

The Pepper Dem reality star and brand influencer is not a fan of regular looks and a brief trip through her Instagram page will convince anyone this is true.

Although she has had her fair share of fashion fails, Tacha has proven over the past two years since she shot into the limelight, that when it comes to serving fierce and head-turning looks, she is a boss in that department!

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News on Legit.ng News App

Source: Legit